Drummer Jeff Cosgrove's ever-changing musical lineups continue in the seventh concert of his Jazz Journey series, as part of a Maryland State Arts Council creativity grant. The band will be Cosgrove on drums, John Deiker on saxophones and Mark Lysher on bass.
The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations. It will feature new compositions from Cosgrove, and the group will expand on their places within the sonic landscape.
