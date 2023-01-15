Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is accepting applications for the Jean Cushwa College Internship.
The Jean Cushwa College Internship is offered to one qualified college student who is majoring in fine art, art history, art education, museum studies or a similar field of study.
The intern will become familiar with the day-to-day operations of the museum and contribute to a variety of museum projects and functions under the supervision of staff. The work of the intern will support the museum’s collections management and care, exhibition planning and/or art education program activities.
All interns, regardless of prior experience, will receive an overview of the museum operations, as well as specific museum training in collections, exhibitions or art education management and museum best practices. Interns will benefit from an introduction to behind the scenes work of a professional art museum and from the opportunity to develop professional skills. The intern must submit to a background check and drug test.
The intern will be chosen through an interview process involving museum curatorial and education staff. The internship is funded through the Jean Cushwa Art Internship Fund.
The intern will receive a stipend of up to $1,000 upon completion of about 74 hours.
To apply, submit a resume, official transcript, letter of interest (cover letter) and one letter of recommendation from a professor or advisor by March 3 to educator@wcmfa.org with the subject line “Cushwa Internship Application.” Zip files are not necessary. Maximum email size is 10 MB. Official transcript may be sent by your school separate from your application packet.
If selected for an interview, you will be contacted by the museum no later than April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.