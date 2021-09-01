NOMA Gallery in Frederick will exhibit “How the Light Gets in,” by contemporary mixed-media artist Jeff Bohlander, from Sept. 3 to 26.
A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the gallery, located at 437 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick. An artist talk will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
The quote “We are all broken, that’s how the light gets in,” attributed to Ernest Hemingway, reminds Bohlander of the traditional Japanese aesthetics of wabi-sabi: a worldview that recognizes beauty in the mundane and imperfect and appreciates the impermanent and incomplete.
“These past 18 months have exposed the cracks in everyone and everything more clearly than ever,” Bohlander says. “We are all broken now, by so much — by a loss of the firm and unfettered ground of a lie we came to know as familiarity or normalcy. Wabi-sabi nurtures all that is authentic by acknowledging three simple truths: nothing lasts, nothing is finished, and nothing is perfect. Even in the most damaged lives, despite all the indignities men and women inflict upon each other, some hope, some sweetness, can be found.”
He approaches image-making with an understanding and appreciation that simple abstract forms, objects and expressions are capable of evoking powerful emotion and associations. Always focused on experimenting, Bohlander uses combinations of mixed media, including found collage, ephemera, drawing mediums, various image transfer methods, printmaking, alternative photography, found object and assemblage.
A Frederick native, after earning his BFA from The Maryland Institute College of Art, Bohlander’s professional career has been broad reaching, from an illustrator to a fine artist whose work has been published in The Atlantic Monthly, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Psychology Today and many others.
Learn more about the artist at jeffbohlander.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.