Artists Jennifer Shoemaker, Calvin Edward Ramsburg and Mai Vo-Dinh will present “One with the Brush,” an exhibit of watercolor, oil pastel, graphite and acrylic, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 5 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby.

Frederick artist Jennifer Shoemaker is the protege of Calvin Edward Ramsburg and a reiki master as well as an artist. She believes in the healing power of art and enjoys sharing information about that and the lineage.

