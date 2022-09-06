Artists Jennifer Shoemaker, Calvin Edward Ramsburg and Mai Vo-Dinh will present “One with the Brush,” an exhibit of watercolor, oil pastel, graphite and acrylic, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 5 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby.
Frederick artist Jennifer Shoemaker is the protege of Calvin Edward Ramsburg and a reiki master as well as an artist. She believes in the healing power of art and enjoys sharing information about that and the lineage.
Calvin Edward Ramsburg is an award-winning abstract artist whose work has been seen in solo and group exhibitions in America, Europe and Mexico. Ramsburg’s paintings, executed in acrylic, combine drawing and brushwork, and are derived from a combination of personal events and environments he’s known throughout his life. A career artist, educator and arts advocate, Ramsburg lives in Frederick with his wife.
Mai Vo-Dinh was born in 1933 in Hue, Vietnam. His paintings and woodblocks have been exhibited throughout Asia, Europe, Canada and the U.S., resulting in over 50 one-man exhibitions. An author, translator and illustrator, he had over 40 books to his credit. He and Helen Coutant shared the prestigious Christopher Award for the book “First Snow” and he was a recipient of the Literature Program Fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts.
The MCH Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at FCC. For more information, contact Wendell Poindexter, MCH gallery manager, at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.