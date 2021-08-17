The 2021 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair will feature shows by singer-songwriter and actor Jesse McCartney on Sept. 3 and legendary rock band Blue Öyster Cult on Sept. 5.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of premium tickets, priced at $25 each, are on sale at etix.com/ticket/v/13554/maryland-state-fair.
The Maryland State Fair, a fun and educational destination for all ages, runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The fair includes daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum and more.
For more information and ticket prices, call 410-252-0200, ext. 227, or go to marylandstatefair.com.
