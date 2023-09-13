Jesse Valenzuela is a guitar player and singer for Gin Blossoms, who are set to take the Great Frederick Fair stage with Fastball, Sugar Ray and Tonic on Sept. 15. At 61 years old, he’s lived a life of music — most prominently as a member of Gin Blossoms, a band he joined all the way back in 1987. Since then, he’s co-written songs like “Until I Fall Away,” “Follow You Down” and “Til I Hear It From You,” among others.

We recently caught up with him to talk about the recent death of Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell, what it’s like to tour these days, Nick Lowe’s greatness, finding balance and, of course, his excitement for playing Frederick. “It’s going to be a special show,” he says as the conversation wraps up. “Because it’s going to be the last show of the run, and that could lead to things getting out of hand. It should be fun. There are going to be a lot of hits. From the time it starts until the time it ends. Oh, we’re going to let loose on Frederick.”

