Looking for a gift for Mother's Day?
Stop by The Muse from 3 to 5 p.m. May 8 for a trunk show featuring the jewelry work of Paulette Warwick. The artist will be on hand to talk about her creations.
The Muse is at 19 N. Market St., Frederick. See shopthemuse.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.