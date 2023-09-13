It would have been hard to predict the kind of year country artist Jo Dee Messina has been having.
She kicked off her Heads Carolina Tail California Tour in February. In March, Curb Records released “Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina.” Her May performance with Cole Swindell for his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” at the American County Music Awards still has people talking. And in July, she dropped a new single, “Just To Be Loved.”
On Sept. 22, Messina will stop in Frederick to perform at the Great Frederick Fair on the same night as her friend and fellow country artist Tracy Byrd.
While driving through Nashville, 53-year-old Messina is quick to point out, “It’s been a heck of a bunch of years, but this one has been out of the blue. … It’s been great,” she went on. “It really opened my eyes because there’s anyone from ages 8 to 80 out there [in the audience], so it’s just been such a thrill for me to be able to go out and perform for folks and have it be such fun. People can kind of sense that when they’re at the show. It’s not a ‘hey look at me, I’m cool’ kind of thing. It’s more of a ‘hey, we’re here to have fun together and we really enjoy it.’”
When the Massachusetts native made her debut in 1996 with her self-titled album, it immediately gave her two top 10 hits, most notably “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” which hit the charts at No. 2.
But Messina was just getting started.
Her second album, 1998’s “I’m Alright,” garnered three No. 1 hits, “Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright” and “Stand Beside Me,” and also a No. 2 hit with the Dottie West remake of “Lesson in Leavin,” which stayed on the charts for seven weeks. It also gave her another top 10 hit, “Because He Loved Me.”
In 2000, she received the CMA’s Horizon Award. That same year, she released her third album, “Burn,” which gave her a fourth and fifth No. 1 hit, “That’s the Way” and “Bring on the Rain.”
And in 2005, Messina released “Delicious Surprise.” The album hit No. 1 on Billboard and gave her a sixth No. 1, “My Give A Damn’s Busted,” which she co-wrote with Joe Diffie, who died in 2000.
Although her next few albums didn’t perform as well as she’d expected, Messina continued to bring music to her fans. She says she still has a lot to say musically. Although it’s been nice to look back at her body of work with the release of her greatest hits album this year, what’s getting her most excited these days is the new music she’s been writing and performing.
One of the most viewed performances from the CMAs was her 2022 appearance with Swindell, who co-wrote “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure and Thomas Rhett. The original songwriters of “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” Tim Nichols and Mark Sanders, also received credit for the song. Although Messina doesn’t actually appear on the Swindell version, the CMAs asked her and Swindell to perform a mashup of the two hits.
For Messina, it was somewhat of a full circle moment, as she’d performed her first hit at the CMAs. She also performed it with Swindell again at the AMAs. It exposed Messina to a different audience.
She had fun with Swindell and jokingly said she had to talk him down from wanting everything to be perfect for the performance.
Although it’s nice to revisit older hits, Messina is busy looking forward.
“The new stuff is coming from a fresh place of maybe a little more wisdom — not saying that I’m really smart or have it all together, but the song ‘Just To Be Loved’ comes from a perspective of watching the world around us and how much kids are getting caught up in stories created online. It’s all fantastic, and nobody’s life is fantastic all the time, and kids comparing themselves [to that] are really hurting because they see this online. To be able to share God’s love for them, how they’re created perfect and how much he already loves them, that they don’t have to go out and sell themselves out to be loved.”
Because the industry is more single-driven than album-driven, Messina was reluctant to say whether “Just To Be Loved” is part of a bigger project.
“I’ll take a writing session and just throw it up online,” she said. “And it’s kind of what that song was. It started off with the writer going, ‘You know, so many people need to hear this. Let’s just upload it for those people who need to hear it.’”
Coinciding with her song “Just To Be Loved,” Messina started the You Are Loved campaign. She sells bracelets with a metal ring that says “You Are Loved” to remind people that they are, she said.
“Your kid goes to school and they feel alone because they’re a new kid at a new school, and they’re wearing this bracelet, they can look down and know you’re not alone. You are loved. So this song is spawning a lot of things.”
As a mom of two sons, Messina said motherhood helped her with the message.
“That’s how I know what kids are up to these days. I wouldn’t know that if I wasn’t entrenched in middle school and high school,” she said.
She also teaches choir for children as young as 16 months up to eighth graders.
As promised, Messina is keeping busy writing, including a single she collaborated on with Christian artist Ben Fuller called “He Got A Hold Of Me.” She said she’s also filming some things for TV.
During her stop at the Great Frederick Fair, Messina said fans will hear her ‘90s hits, as well as some of her new songs.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said. “We have a lot of fun together onstage and really enjoy each other, and we’ve played this fair before, so we’re really looking forward to coming back.”
