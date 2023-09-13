Photography by: Jake Harsh

Country artist Jo Dee Messina will play the Great Frederick Fair on Sept. 22.

 Photo by Jake Harsh

It would have been hard to predict the kind of year country artist Jo Dee Messina has been having.

She kicked off her Heads Carolina Tail California Tour in February. In March, Curb Records released “Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina.” Her May performance with Cole Swindell for his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” at the American County Music Awards still has people talking. And in July, she dropped a new single, “Just To Be Loved.”

