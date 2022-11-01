Joanne Shaw Taylor, born and raised in the U.K., was discovered at the age of 16 by icon Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. A career in music was born, and in the proceeding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits, including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.
Still only in her 30s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock.
On Nov. 5, she will play The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown as part of her fall tour in support of her new album, “Nobody’s Fool.”
Taylor released her first album on Ruf Records titled “White Sugar” (2009), unleashing her soulful voice on the world and demonstrating a songwriting prowess beyond her years. Over the next few years, she released critically acclaimed albums including her sophomore album, “Diamonds In The Dirt” (2010), as well as “Almost Always Never,” (2012) which featured the UK radio hit “Soul Station,” plus her final album for Ruf Records, the live album, “Songs From The Road” (2013).
In 2014, she released her fourth studio album, “The Dirty Truth,” on Axehouse Records, which featured the singles “Mud, Honey” and “Wicked Soul.” In 2016, Taylor followed up with the release of her fifth album, “Wild” (produced by Kevin Shirley), which saw her perform songs “Dyin’ To Know” and “Summertime” on BBC Two Television’s popular music show “Later With Jools Holland.” Three years later, in 2019 she signed to Silvertone Records via Sony Music and released her sixth studio album, “Reckless Heart.”
Over the past two decades, Taylor has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, with seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful, with her 2019 Reckless Heart breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.
“The Blues Album,” produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, marked her seventh studio album and was her first release on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records in 2021, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. In 2022, Taylor received her second No. 1 Billboard Blues Album with “Blues From The Heart Live,” also released on KTBA Records.
Taylor released her eighth studio album, “Nobody’s Fool,” on Oct. 28, with returning producers Bonamassa and Smith. The album features 11 tracks, nine of which Taylor either wrote or co-wrote, including lead single “Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise).” Recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, her most personal record to date features Bonamassa on “Won’t Be Fooled Again,” guitarist Carmen Vandenberg on “Figure It Out,” cellist Tina Guo on “Fade Away” and Dave Stewart on a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Missionary Man.”
