Joanne Shaw Taylor

 Chris Wilson

Joanne Shaw Taylor, born and raised in the U.K., was discovered at the age of 16 by icon Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. A career in music was born, and in the proceeding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits, including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

Still only in her 30s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock.

