Johan Lowie’s life didn’t change drastically during the pandemic. The visual artist, originally from Belgium and now living in downtown Frederick, was used to working in isolation.
But as he noticed how the past year affected the people around him, he began creating a body of work to serve as a snapshot of this moment in time.
In his current show, “ASSEMBLAGE: Notes from Isolation,” on view at the Side Gallery of the Griffin Art Center through the end of May, he explores — through ceramics, oil paintings and collage — the many layers of pandemic life among family, neighbors and friends across the world.
The series of work in this show is exploring isolation and connection. Can you talk about that and the relationship between the two?
I wanted to make work that reflected what was happening around me, because people called me and complained about being alone or that nothing was happening or they didn’t know what to do. For me, it was OK, because I work alone all the time, so the pandemic didn’t change much for me. I started working on collages and putting these ideas, what people were telling me about, into the work.
And also, I’ve lost so many people in the last few years. So many friends have died. After a while, you have so little contact with people. You have friends, and when you lose them, your circle becomes smaller and smaller as you get older.
So the isolation during the pandemic didn’t really affect your day-to-day life very much?
Yeah, it didn’t affect me that much. But it affected me on how other people were affected. Normally, I draw in the morning and paint in the afternoon, but I started working on these collages at night. I was working until really late at night. That was really different. That’s something I hadn’t done in the last 20 years. It was like I had a sea of time, which I felt I didn’t have before. It felt like I had so much time — which is very odd, because it’s really not any different, but since I had no social contact, it felt like I had so much time on my hands, so that’s what I was doing.
You said you draw in the morning, paint in the afternoon, and then you started doing this collage work at night. I’m curious, is that just a routine, or are you working in those mediums at certain times because of the head space you’re in throughout the day?
I think it’s part of routine. I have days that I don’t, because we have to break routine, too, but I find that when I have a routine, I work much more. I normally do just line drawings in the morning. It’s almost like meditation. Then I go to my studio in the back, which is a luxury, and work on my paintings. They’re in oil, so sometimes I can’t work on them for a couple days because of the drying period.
That abstract collage work at night, I felt kind of free doing it. It freed me up at night. From everything. It completely cut me loose from everything that happened. At a certain point, I think around September, I didn’t listen to the news anymore. I completely shut out the outside world. I don’t have a television, but people would call me and told me their stories.
The other thing that happened is YouTube. Astronomy is a hobby of mine, and I watched so many programs on astronomy on YouTube, and there are a couple works about that in the exhibit, like the search for alien life.
What materials did you use for the collages?
Everything. Old books. I cut them out, draw on them, paint them, print on them — Linotype. It’s all these techniques, all mixed in together, and I loved every second of it. It was really freeing me.
You’re taking these little snippets from conversations and working them into art. Is that why you chose collage as a medium? To reflect that?
Yes. There are eight works on Zoom meetings. Some of them are images I cut out and then drew on.
Were these meetings with friends?
I actually had four Zoom meetings for exhibits but also Zoom meetings with friends that called me. I have a friend in Belgium who calls me over FaceTime, and I find it very amusing — that it’s so far away, that it goes out to a satellite and beams back. I find that fascinating. All those ideas are mixed into the show.
