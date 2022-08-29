FILM-BREAKING-REVIEW2

From left: Selenis Leyva, Nicole Beharie and John Boyega in “Breaking.”

 Bleecker Street

The fact-based hostage drama “Breaking” is a kind of chamber piece, set almost entirely inside the lobby of a Marietta, Georgia, Wells Fargo branch, where the pressure-cooker action simmers. Action, however, may not be the right word. Mostly the film is a character study showcasing the acting of John Boyega, who, as Brian Brown-Easley, a former Marine desperate after Veterans Affairs has missed a disability payment of $892.34 in 2017, is a cauldron of frustration and tragic decision-making. It is a compelling performance, around which nothing much happens, except Brian’s delivery of a screed against heartless bureaucracy.

The question is: Is Brian’s boiling rage, a rage compounded by mental illness, enough to raise the temperature of a film that at times involves more hot air and histrionics than actual heat?

