To some, he's a forgotten founding father; to others, a mere footnote in the history of a forgettable era in the country's history.
John Hanson was not a native Fredericktonian, but as a link to the founding of the republic, he's one of the city's most illustrious residents.
Born in Charles County in 1715, Hanson moved to Frederick County in 1773, and served as the county's treasurer in 1775.
In 1769, he had been named deputy surveyor of Frederick County, which at the time included parts of what are now Carroll and Montgomery counties, and west to what is now Garrett County.
As a delegate to the Continental Congress, Hanson helped resolve a dispute over the plans for western lands to the interior of the original 13 colonies, helping to clear the way for the adoption of the Articles of Confederation, according to the website for the Architect of the Capitol.
Along with one in the plaza in front of the Frederick County courthouse, a statue of Hanson resides in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Although the Articles of Confederation would ultimately be seen as an inefficient system of government and help lead to the creation of the U.S. Constitution, the early leadership of Hanson and others helped build the young nation in its current form.
Hanson served as “President of the United States in Congress Assembled” under the Articles from 1781 to 1782, overseeing the establishment of the country's first consular service, establishing a postal department, and chartering a national bank.
Hanson's term as president also saw the country make progress toward the first national census, and develop a standard system of coining money.
But Hanson's role in the government wasn't necessarily to his liking.
Little more than a week into his term as president of the Congress, Hanson described the role in a letter to his son-in-law as “irksome,” and complained about the toll it was taking on his health, historian Thomas Fleming wrote in “The Perils of Peace,” his book on America between the Revolution and the Constitutional Convention.
Hanson's title as the first U.S. president may not be recognized by everyone, but George Washington – while still the commander of the Continental Army – addressed him in letters saved in the National Archives as “Mr. President.”
“While I Congratulate your Excellency on your Appointment to fill the most important Seat in the United States—I take the same Opportunity to thank you with great Sincerity for the very polite Maniere [sic] in which you are pleased to tender me the Advantages of your Correspondence,” Washington wrote in one letter.
Along with his statue in the courthouse plaza, near the site of where his home had stood, and busts of him and his wife Jane at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanson was also the namesake of Frederick's John Hanson Apartments housing project, which was demolished in 2005.
It is now the site of the North Pointe neighborhood.
