John Healey
Buy Now

John Healey, the executive theater manager for the Weinberg Center for the Arts, stands for a portrait on the stage at the facility on Sept. 4. Following his last day at the Weinberg Center on Thursday, Healey will officially retire from the position.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

It’s a hot mid-August evening on East Patrick Street in Frederick, and John Healey is staring at the sky. Or, well, at least from afar, that’s how it looks. The brilliant hues create a sunset reserved most for those who are moved by it, and Healey, so it would appear, is moved by it.

The thing is, he’s not. Instead, as he stands in front of New Spire Arts, he gazes across the street at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, for which he has been executive theater manager since June 5, 2006. A light breeze moves the gray, shaggy hair that sits on top of his head and the wind occasionally throws invisible waves through his light blue and white buttoned shirt. He appears focused, abnormally curious about the exterior of a structure he’s been frequenting on nearly a daily basis for the past 17 years (save for a global pandemic, of course). He peers through glasses protecting his honest eyes as he explains why he stands alone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription