It’s a hot mid-August evening on East Patrick Street in Frederick, and John Healey is staring at the sky. Or, well, at least from afar, that’s how it looks. The brilliant hues create a sunset reserved most for those who are moved by it, and Healey, so it would appear, is moved by it.
The thing is, he’s not. Instead, as he stands in front of New Spire Arts, he gazes across the street at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, for which he has been executive theater manager since June 5, 2006. A light breeze moves the gray, shaggy hair that sits on top of his head and the wind occasionally throws invisible waves through his light blue and white buttoned shirt. He appears focused, abnormally curious about the exterior of a structure he’s been frequenting on nearly a daily basis for the past 17 years (save for a global pandemic, of course). He peers through glasses protecting his honest eyes as he explains why he stands alone.
“I thought the board would be done by now,” he admits. “But they’re still in there. I don’t know what they could be discussing. Maybe it’s the party.”
Ah, yes. The Party. Set for a few weeks from that moment, The Party, perhaps being discussed by the theater’s board of directors, is designed to acknowledge all John Healey has accomplished at the Weinberg. His final day leading that hallowed Frederick staple will be Sept. 7. The Party was only supposed to amount to a few dozen guests — something modest for someone who feels his contributions to the Frederick arts world have been the same. He’s wrong, of course; those contributions have been anything but. Still, because of as much, the guest list for The Party has ballooned into something much more than a few dozen.
Maybe it’s because of how he turned a city-owned property into a money-making venture. Maybe it’s because he developed a free concert series aimed at showcasing unknown artists. Maybe it’s because of the time the Washington Post snidely relayed the information that Grammy winner Esperanza Spalding was going to perform in Frederick, of all places (“I had to laugh and go, ‘Tough, because you didn’t have anybody bright enough down there to grab her,’” he recalls when reminiscing on how he brought the jazz heavyweight to town).
Whatever it is, The Party has turned into A Thing, and he still has reservations about that. No matter, because at this moment, he peers across the street at that theater only to realize its marquee is gone. After more than a decade of wanting to replace the building’s shiny top façade, one of his final accomplishments before leaving is getting a new marquee out front. With nothing there as he waits for the board to adjourn, what’s left is what’s always stood behind it.
And it just so happens, what’s left is also a sight he’d never seen until this very moment. “I always thought the bricks were the same behind that,” he says inquisitively, almost providing an accompanying thought bubble that illustrates precisely how far his mind has wandered. “But I guess I was wrong,” he adds. “I guess they’re not.”
• • •
To know John Healey is to know a small town. He grew up in one — Vernon, Vermont. As a child, he was goal oriented, someone who took initiative without thinking twice, the product of growing up on a small dairy farm. Healey’s father worked at a hydroelectric plant while Healey and his mother spent their free time tending to the land, animals and everything in between. All these years later, he recently recalled a seminal moment in his childhood.
“When I was 10 or 11, I can remember my father came into my room and said, ‘Pull my arm down,’” Healey explained. “Of course, it was a challenge, but I pulled his arm down and he said, ‘Good, you have enough strength to start carrying the milk pails.’ We could milk three cows at a time. I’d prepare the first three so as he drove into the driveway after work, the preparation was done and the first three were being milked by the time he took over. That developed into basically my mother and I running the farm quite a bit, and he would work around his daytime schedule.”
The family almost never took vacations because of the attention the farm demanded, but one summer, Healey remembered going fishing with his aunt and uncle. When the trip was over and they dropped off the kids back at the farm, nobody was home. As a result, he and his brother instinctively decided to do all the property’s chores, including milking all the cows. It was the first time they accomplished all of it on their own, and it came with a bit of serendipity.
The next day, as the brothers were working on the farm, their sister appeared in tears. At first, the boys thought something was wrong with the family’s dog. Turns out, their father suffered an accident. While working with a crowbar, an unexpected force of water pressure shot the beam up into his neck and nearly killed him. With the leader of the house incapacitated for nearly two months, it was mandatory that Healey and his brother pick up the slack. Completing the chores for the first time on their own the day prior was good practice for the responsibility that immediately kicked in.
“It was really ironic,” Healey recalls now with a sense of levity.
These are the kinds of stories that shaped him — that endearing irony coupled with a teaspoon of fate and a dash of fortune. Consider how he got into the arts: After being what he described as a “stupid high school kid,” he was called to a teacher’s office in eighth grade. The teacher remembered that at one point, Healey had remembered all the words of a play overnight. Caught in a bind with her current production’s lead player being kicked out of school for smoking, she asked if the “stupid high school kid” could step in and fill those shoes. Healey memorized the new play over the weekend, and the rest was history. The farm boy was bitten by the acting bug.
“My parents weren’t crazy about me being a theater major,” Healey noted while reflecting on his college years. “They wanted me to become a history major, but the first play in college they brought my grandmother to, she made the comment, ‘He looks like he’s having so much fun up there.’ And that was it. They were in for a dollar.”
Out of school, he moved to New York to pursue acting work. He was in an off-broadway play and lived on the Upper West Side with four other hopeful actors who were older. Before long, he received an offer to work in Philadelphia and he took it — but it didn’t last long, considering the $30-a-week paycheck and few prospects beyond that. The year was 1976 when he heard that Washington, D.C., was developing a name as a theater hotbed, so he took a chance by moving to the DMV.
Settling in as the managing director for the Potomac Theatre Company, Healey finally found a steady salary, plus the ability to pursue other things he was interested in. He eventually grew tired of that, however — “It was just community theater, and I have only so much patience for that” — and took a job at the Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia, in 2001. He became the artistic director there, but it came at a cost: The gig required him to live more than two hours away from his growing family.
Being separated was hard at first, his wife, Patricia Kelly, said in a recent interview. But even as they struggled to stay connected and keep things afloat, she knew that supporting her husband’s career was paramount to their longevity.
“He’s absolutely passionate about working in theater,” she said. “She was actually the only person he’d ever have an affair with. It wouldn’t be a woman; I knew it’d always be his job.”
• • •
It doesn’t take long for Kelly to tell the origin story of how she and Healey met, and she does so with such a level of enthusiasm, it’s hard to question any detail.
While they went to the same high school, the two didn’t know each other while they attended it — Healey is two years younger than she is. They both bounced around in their early 20s until they found their respective ways back home. It was there that she was dating the captain of a softball team, and one day, that team didn’t have enough people to fill a squad. Healey lived close by and stepped in to play. The team was supported by a bar, so after the games, the team would meet there. It was at that bar that the beginnings of a lifetime partnership flowered.
“When he joined the team, I went, ‘Who the heck is that?!’” she recalled about her first time seeing Healey. “Then one time, after a game, we were sitting by each other at the bar and I said, ‘This scene looks like a Lina Wertmüller film,’ and with us in such a small town, I thought nobody would get it because nobody would go to any of those types of artsy movies with me. But he got it and laughed. So I went, ‘Hmm. Good looking and smart.’ We ended up chatting.”
Before long, Kelly’s boyfriend became her former boyfriend, and the bulk of her free time was spent with Healey. Time was ticking, though, because this was around the time Healey had decided to move to D.C., and he was in town for only a brief amount of time. Still, they spent every minute they could spend together before he left, which happened to be in less than a month. After he moved, they’d find ways to see each other, but it didn’t take long before Kelly moved to D.C. to join Healey and settle in.
These days, when she notes that they’ve been together for 46 years (married for 43), she’s honest about what’s made their partnership work. There was the pact that they’d never cheat on each other. There was the mutual love of film. And then, perhaps most important to her, there was the equality. He never expected her to adhere to such social gender norms as the wife was expected to clean and cook while the husband made the family’s money. She never wanted that out of a relationship, and it turned out, he was the right man for the job.
“He’s a wonderful cook,” Kelly, who worked as a critical care nurse at the American College of Cardiology, asserts about her husband. “He would do the housework, he’d do the wash. He never worked 9 to 5, but at the same time, it wasn’t expected that I’d do all the housework, either. It wasn’t who earned more money; it was the communication about how we were going to approach life together. I think it was that equal approach to life that kept us going.”
Even so, that didn’t mean things have always been easy.
“There were times when it was feast or famine,” she says. “He would do a job that would pay him bookoo bucks, and then he wouldn’t get a job for weeks, months. When we got married, I wasn’t even sure he’d be at the wedding because he was up for a job. So, we found out we could get married by proxy,” she half-chuckles.
“Is it bliss?” she then rhetorically asks before laughing. “We challenge each other. It’s not always hunky-dory and sometimes there are outright nasty fights, but we always come back together. Actually, I wouldn’t even call them fights. I’d call them discussions. We said when it no longer works, we have to stop. Staying together just to stay together would never occur. During COVID, we would take an hour walk every morning together along dirt roads next to a river. It was beautiful. ... With him retiring, we plan to take a walk every morning again. I’m looking forward to spending more time together.”
• • •
When Healey stepped into the Weinberg role in 2006, he knew he was coming into trouble. After working Lime Kiln out of the red and into the black, Healey attempted to replace a production of “Stonewall Country” after closing it at the Virginia theater, but he ran into one tiny issue. He thought he had a show to step in for it, “Sing Down The Moon,” but it never caught on, and the board of directors were back to being in the red (about $25,000 in the red, to be exact), and the theater closed, which meant Healey was out of a job.
He heard about the Weinberg, but also heard about its hurdles. Case in point: At his interview, a city official fell asleep. Case in point No. 2: There were hardly any records or bookkeeping of the theater’s past when Healey arrived. And case in point No. 3: It was, as he put it, “a sinkhole the city was throwing money down.”
So, much like his roots on the farm, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work. There were times when audience members would shout at him because of the bad sound system. There was also the time guitarist Delbert McClinton threatened not to go on because the person producing the show (not Healey) attempted to pay him with a personal check, which is a no-no when dealing with national touring acts. He also remembered getting torn apart by an alderman at a city meeting merely a month into his tenure.
“John Angel, the city’s financial director at the time, had to step in and say, ‘Hey, he’s only been working here for a month,’” Healey reflected while considering that tongue-lashing. “He said, ‘This time next year, if we’re having the same problems, then you can talk to him about all these things, but at least give him a year.’”
Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, started her job around the same time Healey started his. In a recent interview, she noted how much trouble the Weinberg was in when both she and him took their positions.
“In those early years, I got to a lot of city meetings, and back then, if they [the Weinberg Center] had a year that was net negative, the city had to make that up,” she explained. “In my early years, I remember that happening, and then when John was responding to some of the questions from the city, it was very clear he was working very hard to address what had happened. I think we both walked into things that were both in need of assistance.”
“The taxpayers do a good amount of funding for the building, and when I started, the theater was in the red and the taxpayers were not loving the building,” said Greg Davis, technical manager of the Weinberg and someone who’s worked with Healey for as long as he’s been there. “John really got the community support back to the building. He helped bring the community back to the building, and it wasn’t just financial sponsors — he also got physical bodies back in the building. People used to have really bad feelings about that building.”
Among the goals Healey set for the theater upon his arrival was to establish a younger audience. He knew from his experience working in dinner theater that crowds filled with white, upper-class, 50-and-above individuals weren’t going to be around much longer to consistently support the venue. Catering to younger people could give the place longevity, he believed.
He also wanted to improve the facilities. In addition to the dated sound system, the air conditioning wasn’t functional and, as he learned during the McClinton concert, the main room of the theater can get very hot very quickly in the warmer months, so upgrading that felt imperative. There were also the chairs. He knew he eventually needed to replace those. Plus, when it came to immediate attention, booking a season was almost instantly on his docket when he first took charge. He started the job in June, which meant there wasn’t much time to book a season that was set to go live in the fall.
It took time, help and patience — a lot of patience — but it worked. In the ensuing years, advancing the theater has never ceased, up until his last day. When the 2023-24 season kicks off, it will come complete with a new bar inside the facility, as well as a new marquee, both things Healey has long advocated for since he took the post. As to whether his experience working on the farm as a child helped him get those things done, Healey isn’t shy about giving credit to his roots.
“It is a survival mentality,” he explained. “It’s not being afraid to do anything. That’s the biggest lesson I learned growing up on a farm. There were times you had to make a decision, and there wasn’t anyone around to make it for you. I saved a cow’s life because I knew we had to make a decision right away. ... After we sold our farm, I went to work for a larger farm, and it got to the point where I just told the guy to give me a list in the morning. He’d say, this is what needs to be done today, and I’d just do it.
“I don’t suffer fools well,” he added. “I think that’s how my parents approached life. I think it’s carried over to my life. They did well by it, and I think it’s allowed me to maintain a certain level of expectation for myself, as well as a certain calmness, so that if I don’t know how to do something, it’s ‘OK, let’s figure out how to do it.’”
• • •
A few weeks after Healey’s revelation about the bricks behind the Weinberg’s marquee, The Party has commenced at New Spire Arts. There’s food, beer, wine. A cluster of people crowd the lobby, where Healey stands. It’s almost like watching children ready themselves for Santa Claus as they wait in line at the mall. Except here, there isn’t really a line. Healey’s happy to chat up anyone who offers congratulations in whatever order they come, and there are a lot of people here, ready to offer congratulations in whatever order they come, and nobody is approaching the main character with a list of what they want; rather, they vocalize appreciation for the things they’ve already received.
The night has its own tint of irony. One of Healey’s most recognizable additions to the Weinberg slate has been the Tivoli Discovery Series, where people can pay what they want (and that includes nothing) to see up and coming artists perform. Its home has been the Weinberg stage for years, but only recently, as the Weinberg took control of New Spire Arts, has that series migrated to where Healey stands tonight.
More fun is the fact that the series came as a result of a mistake: He booked an act that failed to sell nearly enough tickets to make the night worth it, so ahead of the show, he decided to open the doors to the public, write a letter to the editor in this paper, and hope for the best. Having about 165 tickets sold before that decision, nearly 670 people showed up that night to take in the show. From there, he knew he was on to something, and if he could just find room in the budget to hold a free concert once a month, he was going to do it. Thus, the Tivoli series was born.
It’s one of many ideas Healey brought to Frederick, and therefore one of the many reasons the people at The Party are sad to see him go. But departure doesn’t always mean it has to be accompanied by complete melancholy. In fact, it can also lead to celebration for what’s ahead. As an example, take Davis, the theater’s technical manager, who reflected on how happy he was to see Healey receive the send-off he’s receiving, and how excited he is for his former boss’ coming days, weeks, months and years.
“I am incredibly sad to see him go, but I’m incredibly excited to see him in the future,” Davis said. “He gets to spend time with his grandkids. This job is incredibly challenging and he’s done a fantastic job. It takes a toll on people. I’m happy he’s choosing to leave before he gets bitter and uncomfortable. So, really, I’m happy he’s made the choice, but I’m sad to see him go.”
Healey leaving the Weinberg means he’s entering full-time domestic life, which is something Kelly admits might take a bit of time to get used to. Still, they have a vacation planned for October in Vermont. They also hope to see friends in Tennessee and Missouri, but those details are still being worked out. As for the immediate future, she notes with a laugh that while Sept. 7 is his last day on the job, they pick up their granddaughter the very next day and don’t return her to her parents until Sept. 10. “If he didn’t have an activity right away,” she says wryly, “he’d start fussing and I’d want him out of the house.”
And yet, while she might know that one person’s gain may be another arts community’s loss, that reality is infinitely more underscored at The Party. There’s a chair and a microphone on a small stage set up for speakers. When asked if he’s going to be roasted on his way to the chair, Healey deadpans, “I hope.” Kris Fair speaks first and becomes emotional as he reflects on receiving a free ticket to a show Healey once offered him. Mayor Michael O’Connor goes for about four minutes and jokes that he refuses to accept Healey’s resignation. Rebecca O’Leary, manager of development at the Weinberg, briefly speaks and gives the guest of honor a pair of gifts from a slew of people.
It’s announced that a portrait of Healey will be put on the wall in the outer lobby of the theater. And then, in perhaps the most moving moment of the evening, a representative of the Weinberg board reveals that in partnership with the Community Foundation of Frederick, a scholarship fund will be established in Healey’s name. It will be known as the John G. Healey Opportunity Fund, and it will be available to any aspiring artist. This is the one and only time throughout the night that it feels like Healey might break down, and it’s touching. It isn’t until this moment that the act of his departure and the emotions surrounding it feel real.
Then, Healey takes the mic for himself. He tells the story about memorizing the play in eighth grade. He talks about coming from a dairy farm. He references those first tough months on the job at the Weinberg. He thanks everyone, including his family, all of whom are in attendance. He’s gracious, self-deprecating and charming, all while giving the aura that, much like his parents, he suffers no fools.
It isn’t long until the talking portion of the night is over, and Healey encourages people to grab a drink and have fun. Even though everyone’s publicly said all they had to say, he’s still constantly surrounded by well-wishers between the time he leaves the stage and when the party slowly comes to an end. As he mingles with guests, words that he’d stated weeks prior silently echo through the air.
“It’s a long way from the farm,” he’d said while sitting in his office. “But in some ways, it’s not. In some ways, it’s the same ethic. You get things done. That’s what I’m proudest of. You can name accomplishments — the marquee that’s going in, the bar that’s going in, all that stuff. Yeah, I’ve done some good things. I’ve done some things that were not so good. But at the same time, at the end of the day, yeah, I’ve probably made some changes, and I hope whoever comes in will continue that trend and that the place will succeed.
“It’s a beautiful place,” he continued. “Frederick should be very proud that they have this opportunity in a town where it costs you three bucks to park and you can walk to 35 different restaurants. It’s a very livable city with enormous arts opportunities, so if I lent some help in moving that needle along, then great. I’m good.”
As revelers begin to say goodnight and step out onto East Patrick Street, across from a theater with exposed bricks that aren’t the same, a brilliant shade of orange combining with a crude shade of pink creates a sunset reserved most for those who are moved by it.
And on this night, everyone in sight is moved by it.
