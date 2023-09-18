Upfront Inc. presents an evening of acoustic music with master lyricist and satirical storyteller John Hiatt at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick.
Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987’s “Bring the Family.” Other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983’s “Riding with the King,” the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008’s “Same Old Man” and 2021’s “Leftover Feelings.”
His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.
Opening for Hiatt will be Baltimore native Cris Jacobs, an unexpectedly gritty soul-blues singer and guitarist with outlaw country ethos. Blending a variety of musical traditions, Jacobs creates a distinctive voice and sound of his own punctuated by emotive songwriting and explosive guitar playing.
Tickets start at $39 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
