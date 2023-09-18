John Hiatt

Upfront Inc. presents an evening of acoustic music with master lyricist and satirical storyteller John Hiatt at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick.

Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987’s “Bring the Family.” Other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983’s “Riding with the King,” the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008’s “Same Old Man” and 2021’s “Leftover Feelings.”

