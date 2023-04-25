John Ashbury
Buy Now

John Ashbury, a local author and historian, sits for a portrait at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick with his new book, “Reflections.” The book is a collection of Ashbury’s columns in Frederick Magazine over the years.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

John Ashbury jokes that his memory isn't what it once was now that he's reached his 80s. But you wouldn't know that if you watched him flip through a copy of his recently published book. 

Every few pages, he stops. His eyes light up. And he begins to rattle off facts and figures with the dexterity of a man who has spent most of his life immersed in the study of history. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription