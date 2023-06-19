Johnny Strum, aka John DuRant Jr., will perform a solo show live on the gazebo stage at the Village at Worman’s Mill during Paint the Village Purple, an Alzheimers Awareness fundraising event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 24.
The Braddock Heights resident is releasing his latest album, “Home for a Rest,” in memory of his mother, who recently passed away after a battle with dementia. He is using funds received through an artist grant from the Frederick Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts to release the album. The album cover photograph was shot in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.