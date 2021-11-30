TAG/The Artists Gallery will celebrate the holiday season with an all-members exhibit and pop-up shop. Affordable art and one-of-a kind crafts will be featured in the December show, “Jolly.” There are no supply chain issues at TAG!
In addition to paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed-media pieces, TAG artists have been busy creating handmade ornaments, art puzzles, cards, paper houses and more.
Gallery I and Gallery II will showcase work by Colleen Clapp, Gillian Collins, Tom Dorsz, Luc Fiedler, Sandra Fritter, Sarah Higgins, Tina Lund, Lusmerlin, Christopher Madden , Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre-Creager, Tina Miller, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Tom Semmes, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, Christine Stovall, S. Manya Stoueman-Tolino Marc Weinberg and Cathy Wilkin.
Meet the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 during the opening reception. Jazz duo Tom Kitchen and Doug Perry will perform.
Award-winning a capella group The Catoctones will stop by TAG on Dec. 11 for a short performance. Look for them at about 2:30 p.m.
“Jolly” opens on Dec. 3. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery will close early on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860.
