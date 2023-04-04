Despite its seemingly negative connotation, the term “military brat” is how kids with parents in the the armed forces refer to themselves. Their childhoods are marked by frequent moves to various towns and military bases.
“There were a lot of transitions,” said former Army brat Jordan Holt, a filmmaker who’s helping to foster a strong film community in Frederick.
All those transitions tend to either make a person very outgoing or, in Holt’s case, extremely shy. Holt’s parents settled in Walkersville, and after Holt graduated from Walkersville High School in 2010, he stayed local and attended Hood College, where his confidence — and also his passion for film and video — began to flourish.
In a Hood screenwriting class, taught by Katherine Orloff, who has an extensive background in reporting on Hollywood, Holt’s confidence was significantly boosted when students laughed at the first comedy piece he had written. This response gave him permission, as he puts it, to move forward with filmmaking.
Fast-forward to present day, and Holt has created Falling Squares, a media production company, with Trevor Vijay Roberts, Austin Burns and Brad Austin. Falling Squares coordinates film distribution and events, creates client videography and gaming, and produces film and TV projects under the name Black Fox Pictures.
Orloff “pushed me,” Holt said. “Without that class, I wouldn’t be doing this.”
Holt wasn’t feeling creatively fulfilled after graduating Hood in 2014. When he heard about now defunct Area 31, a film collective in downtown Frederick, he reached out and asked if they wanted an intern, and they agreed.
Holt started Falling Squares with Roberts and Burns one year later and credits Area 31 for being the inspiration.
The three founders created their first short film together as part of the 72 Film Fest, a contest in which creators make a movie from start to finish in 72 hours, and films are later screened at the Weinberg Center.
Holt said 72 Film Fest organizers are “the top of the film community here,” and he has no interest in competing with the fest, but it only happens once a year, each fall, and Holt wanted to create more regular local filmmaker activities.
“There should be more opportunities,” Holt said. “I want to see it consistent: collaborations, networking, bigger and better projects. We also would like to see an expanded filmmaking community.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Falling Squares team had decided to organize screenings of locally made films — especially for local filmmakers who have created something and are ready to show it outside of their friends and family. The idea is anyone can submit a film, from students to past 72 Film Fest participants. They sat on the idea throughout the pandemic and finally hosted their first showcase, called Movie Knight, in February 2022. Community theater group The Fredericktowne Players provided the first screening space.
Falling Squares wanted to continue to host screenings but didn’t have a permanent location. For a while, they screened films at changing locations — Free Range Kids & Teens at FSK Mall, Frederick Soups and Comfort Foods in downtown Frederick and an outdoor screening at the former Frederick Junk Co., as well as the FAC Art Center, run by the Frederick Arts Council.
The FAC later asked Falling Squares if they’d like to host regular movie nights at their venue on East Second Street, and these Movie Knights now occur on the first Friday of each month.
“It’s been a fruitful partnership,” said FAC public art program manager Emily Holland. According to Holland, not as much film is being produced in this area as other art forms, but the scene is starting to blossom in Frederick.
Holt also curates Bijou, a themed movie night that occurs three times a month and screens arthouse films, at FAC Art Center.
“With Movie Knight, we encourage the filmmaker to be there, to get a little one-on-time with the people who made these great movies,” Holt said. “I even debuted one of my own films there. It was cool to be on that side.”
Justin Smothers, who’s based in Washington, D.C., wrote, directed and independently produced a film called “Brass” in 2021, which happened to feature actor Roberts, one of the co-founders of Falling Squares. Roberts, who relocated last month to Los Angeles, had told Smothers about the burgeoning film community in Frederick.
Smothers’ film screened at the March Movie Knight to an intimate audience, and he was in attendance. “When it’s a smaller audience, it feels like everybody is actually listening,” he said. “They asked a lot of questions, had a lot of comments. It gave me a warm feeling.”
Smothers said if you want to find a film community, you often have to dig for it.
Luckily if you’re in Frederick, you can find a film community at the FAC Art Center every month.
Dawn Morgan Neary is a freelance journalist from Tampa, Florida, and currently resides in Mount Airy with her large blended family. She holds an MFA in film and electronic media from American University and teaches in the GED/ESL programs at Frederick Community College.
