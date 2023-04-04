Jordan Holt
Buy Now

Jordan Holt at the FAC Art Center in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Despite its seemingly negative connotation, the term “military brat” is how kids with parents in the the armed forces refer to themselves. Their childhoods are marked by frequent moves to various towns and military bases.

“There were a lot of transitions,” said former Army brat Jordan Holt, a filmmaker who’s helping to foster a strong film community in Frederick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription