“People get the idea that movies are made elsewhere — Atlanta, L.A. — but it doesn’t matter where you are,” Jordan Miller said in a recent phone interview from his Frederick studio, Future Phantoscope.
Miller has made movies around the Frederick area for several years now.
His most recent project, the slasher horror feature film “The Only Ones,” was shot around the Frederick area and is composed primarily of folks based in the region, with some special guests.
Being in and around Frederick for much of his life has helped him develop relationships with actors and other filmmakers here.
The trailer for “The Only Ones” premiered this spring at the Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival and won for Best Trailer and in the Best Editing category. The movie is still in post-production, but Miller plans to finish it soon so it can start its run on the film festival circuit by the end of 2023.
Miller studied film and electronic media at American University about a decade ago, learning about screenwriting, producing, editing and directing. After earning a masters degree, Miller continued work in film production. He works for hire as a cinematographer and director of photography, and he writes and directs his own movies and music videos as well.
Jordan Miller has also co-hosted a humor and film breakdown podcast, Camp Nightmare, since 2019.
72 Hours talked with Miller recently about his new film project.
I know very little about horror as a genre. What is special about this film?
This movie is a love letter to slasher films, to horror. But I don’t like that in many of those films, the characters are one-dimensional. Very rarely you’re attacked on a stormy night by a serial killer while babysitting. You’re more likely going to destroy your own life. … It’s a dark comedy.
When did you start making videos?
In grade school. I was not good at skateboarding, so I put together videos. Recorded them on giant VHS tapes and edited VCR to VCR.
Yes! Friends dragged me into the modern era, and then I learned how to edit on computers.
Was making movies always your first passion?
My first love was music. Right before I was going to go away to grad school, my band [Time Columns] had signed to a modest label. I decided to stay here and go to American University. But now, I don’t do so much music anymore.
Why not go out to L.A. for film?
I have an inner circle that I work with regularly. I wouldn’t be able to afford to produce original content in L.A. I wrote and directed “The Only Ones.” Shot and edited it. I usually hire a DP, but it made sense for me to DP this one myself.
Yes, it’s very low budget, in the $30,000 range. I absorbed a lot of the cost by taking multiple roles on set.
Yes, so I could spend on talent from New York City and special effects.
Where did the idea come from?
The idea was brought to me by Matt Burns, an indie filmmaker. He was talking about an unconventional slasher [film] about internal destruction. I thought it would be fascinating. So I gave him 90 pages. I had worked with Kate Zimmerman on other sets, and DP’d on her film. She really loved it and helped finance it. As far as casting, there are some people I’ve worked with previously and some newcomers.
Jim Krut from “Dawn of the Dead.” Brett Wagner did the voiceover. It makes me happy: homage to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
When will the film be completed?
By the end of the year. It’s still in post-production, and scoring is needed. It was made with all the love and care of a horror film.
I’m not too interested in horror, but I like that many of them address the social or political climate.
Really good horror can reflect what society is afraid of. It’s a very simple archetype: good versus evil.
Dawn Morgan Neary is a freelance journalist from Tampa, Florida and current resident of Mount Airy with her large blended family. She holds an MFA in film and electronic media from American University, and teaches in the GED/ESL program at Frederick Community College.
Editor’s Note: The writer originally met Jordan Miller while studying film at American University.
(1) comment
Another violent film. Just what we need amid all the violence in this country and around the world. We need to get back to entertainment where people are respectful of each other, not killing each other. Then perhaps the kinder role models would dominate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.