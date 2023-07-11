IMG_0714a.jpg

“People get the idea that movies are made elsewhere — Atlanta, L.A. — but it doesn’t matter where you are,” Jordan Miller said in a recent phone interview from his Frederick studio, Future Phantoscope.

Miller has made movies around the Frederick area for several years now.

Tags

(1) comment

LAR1

Another violent film. Just what we need amid all the violence in this country and around the world. We need to get back to entertainment where people are respectful of each other, not killing each other. Then perhaps the kinder role models would dominate.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription