TV Jose Andres and Family in Spain

On his new TV show, celebrated chef José Andrés, who is based in Bethesda, goes into a restaurant kitchen in Spain and confronts a massive moray eel. Only one of them is leaving that kitchen intact.

Andrés oversees as cooks prepare the eel for its final flourish — deboned, sliced paper thin, dredged in three kinds of flour and then deep fried with cilantro.

MrSniper
MrSniper

His restaurants are so good. Jaleo, Zatinya, China Chilcano, Oyamel. All world class.

