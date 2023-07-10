The Mahoney Brothers “Jukebox Heroes Live” features show stopping impersonations of many of the legendary musical acts of the past 50 years. The show includes tributes to The Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
They will perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, presented by the Frederick Elks Club.
The Mahoney Brothers began their musical career working with the Broadway production of “Beatlemania” and have starred onstage in “Dick Clark’s Golden Age of Television,” “Legends in Concert” and “Wolfman Jack’s Rock and Roll Revue.” They have performed internationally for over 25 years and their TV credits include appearances on CBS, The Nashville Network, The Disney channel, and MTV.
