P1000732---60's-Folk.jpeg

Jukebox Heroes Live

 Courtesy Jukebox Heroes Live

The Mahoney Brothers “Jukebox Heroes Live” features show stopping impersonations of many of the legendary musical acts of the past 50 years. The show includes tributes to The Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.

They will perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, presented by the Frederick Elks Club.

