Every year, the Film Lovers in Carroll County select a culinary-themed film to screen around Thanksgiving. Next month’s selection is “Julia,” a mouthwatering documentary tracing the life of chef Julia Child.
Two screenings will be presented at the Carroll Arts Center on Nov. 25 at 1 and 7:30 p.m.
FLICC will also be holding their annual food drive for Carroll Food Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a free small popcorn.
“Julia” brings to life the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television and even women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child’s 12-year struggle to create and publish the revolutionary “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” (1961), which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, and her rapid ascent to become the country’s most unlikely television star. It’s the empowering story of a woman who found her purpose — and her fame — at 50, and took America along on the whole delicious journey.
The matinee showing at 1 p.m. will have open captioning to increase the enjoyment of movies at the Arts Center for those with hearing impairments. The 7:30 p.m. showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
Face masks are optional inside the Carroll Arts Center.
The screenings are sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Company. The film is rated PG-13 for brief strong language/sexual reference and some thematic elements. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets are available online or at the box office. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster. For more information and tickets, call 410-848-7272 or visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.