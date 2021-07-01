July is here, and Downtown Frederick Partnership is celebrating with First Saturday on July 3 throughout downtown Frederick.
Check out the fun entertainment that will be around town, stop to hear a few notes by local musicians, and visit your favorite stores and restaurants, many of which are expanding hours.
Live music is all around downtown this First Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. Music will include original, local lyrics paired with acoustic instruments, a duo with contemporary violin, a brass band and more.
Canines on the Creek runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Carroll Creek Linear Park
First Saturday features late-night shopping hours, gallery openings and dining.
Remember to abide by each individual business’ policy on face coverings and keep at least six feet of distance between you and others not in your direct household whenever possible.
Learn more at downtownfrederick.org/july-first-saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.