Tumbling Down_350.jpg

"Tumbling Down," by Karin Birch.

 Courtesy photo

In March at NOMA Gallery, Karin Birch will present a solo show of new work created during her year and a half as Artist in Residence at the Y Arts Center in downtown Frederick. “Surface Tension” will include her signature embroidery paintings that combine hand embroidery, beadwork and acrylic paint on linen, as well as large stain paintings and works on paper.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 4, and an artist talk will be held at 7 p.m. March 16 at the gallery, located at 437 N. Market St. in Frederick.

