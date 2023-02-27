In March at NOMA Gallery, Karin Birch will present a solo show of new work created during her year and a half as Artist in Residence at the Y Arts Center in downtown Frederick. “Surface Tension” will include her signature embroidery paintings that combine hand embroidery, beadwork and acrylic paint on linen, as well as large stain paintings and works on paper.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 4, and an artist talk will be held at 7 p.m. March 16 at the gallery, located at 437 N. Market St. in Frederick.
Birch’s work is abstract, detailed and highly imaginative. Birch is attracted to expressive color and pattern as subtext in the unfolding play of order and chaos. “Surface Tension” explores the nature of time, beauty and groundlessness, inspired by real and imagined landscapes in a time of climate change and precarious balance.
The show runs through March 26.
In conjunction with the “Surface Tension” exhibition at NOMA Gallery, there will be a Stitch In from noon to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. All are welcome to bring their stitching or mending to work in a community of other stitchers for an afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.