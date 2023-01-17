Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, Maryland Ensemble Theatre welcomes Katherine DuBois as the theater’s new managing director. DuBois is responsible for the stewardship of MET’s continued growth through strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, community relations, operations and organizational development.
With an award-winning career in theater and film production, DuBois offers a fresh perspective. She assumed the role in early November.
“Frederick is blooming with activity and camaraderie. I can think of no better place to bring my collected expertise,” DuBois says. “In a world flooded with digital offerings, I find myself drawn to MET’s quality craftsmanship and long-standing chemistry with the community.”
During MET’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Katherine DuBois introduced herself to the audience and led MET’s Season of Giving Campaign, which provided contributions to MET and several local nonprofits.
DuBois’ leadership in the arts spans theater, dance and film, uniquely pulling artistry and process across mediums. Most recently, she served as a producer at Synetic Theater and led the creation of Synetic Motion Pictures and Madloba Physical Theater Conference, two pivotal programs in Synetic’s evolution.
She is a film producer and director best known for her documentary “Space to Explore,” which ran in the international festival circuit for 18 months.
She has often worked in the hybrid space, including virtual performances and film content collaborations with performing arts organizations, symphonies and dance groups, with distribution on MarqueeTV, Netflix, Vimeo OTT and Synetic Streaming.
DuBois studied drama at Ithaca College, The Eugene O’Neill National Theatre Institute and The Russian State Institute of Performing Arts.
“Her passion for ensemble theater, her understanding of administration and management, and her desire to connect to our community brings an exciting energy to our team,” says Tad Janes, producing artistic director at the MET.
