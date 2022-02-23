Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss bring their new tour, Together At Last, to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?,” “455 Rocket” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Mattea’s deep well of material.
Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with “Teach Your Children,” their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s “Red, Hot + Country” compilation. They have “threatened” for years, and their many fans have clamored, for this pairing. Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with two careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit, Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last.”
Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
