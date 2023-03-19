The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) have chosen poignant, semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast” as their April film.
Screenings will be at 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Carroll Arts Center in downtown Westminster. The 7:30 p.m. showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, this 2021 film is a poignant story of love, laughter, and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of late 1960s Belfast. Inspired by Branagh’s own childhood, the film features stunning performances from Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.
The film is rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets are available at carrollcountyartscouncil.org and at the box office at 91 W. Main St., Westminster. For more information, call 410-848-7272.
