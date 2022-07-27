He owns one of the most popular recording studios in the area, Mystery Ton Studios in Monrovia, and he also plays guitar in one of Frederick’s (kind of) prog, (kind of) rock outfits, Time Columns. He also collaborated with me on Frederick One Take, an FNP-backed web series that featured local artists performing and being interviewed on a monthly basis (find those episodes on YouTube!). As I sat down with Kenny Eaton for our chat, a lot was on my mind, including the current status of Time Columns, how his studio fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, what inspires him to keep playing music and, of course, if he intends to run Mystery Ton forever. The answers, as you’ll find, are as follows.

First, I don’t want to bury the lede. I was talking to Jordan [Miller] about two months ago and he told me you guys are a two-piece again?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription