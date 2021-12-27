122916nye3 key drop.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Civitan Club of Frederick is hosting the New Year’s Eve Key Drop.

KEY DROP

Watch a huge, steel key drop into Carroll Creek when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s in Key City, hosted by the Frederick Civitan New Year’s Ball. Gather at Carroll Creek Linear Park ahead of the drop.

DONUT DROP

The Krumpe’s Donut Drop will kick off the new year in the square of downtown Hagerstown, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. There will be free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate and, of course, Krumpe’s donuts to the first 5,000 guests.

APPLE DROP

New York City has its dazzling, lighted ball that drops from Times Square, and Martinsburg, West Virginia, has a shiny red apple descending in its town square. The Shepherd University Martinsburg Center and Main Street Martinsburg invite everyone to celebrate the coming of the new year in downtown Martinsburg from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31. This family-friendly event is designed so small children and families can experience the festivities of New Year’s Eve without staying up until midnight. The Apple Drop will include free donuts, music and giveaways.

