KEY DROP
Watch a huge, steel key drop into Carroll Creek when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s in Key City, hosted by the Frederick Civitan New Year’s Ball. Gather at Carroll Creek Linear Park ahead of the drop.
DONUT DROP
The Krumpe’s Donut Drop will kick off the new year in the square of downtown Hagerstown, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. There will be free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate and, of course, Krumpe’s donuts to the first 5,000 guests.
APPLE DROP
New York City has its dazzling, lighted ball that drops from Times Square, and Martinsburg, West Virginia, has a shiny red apple descending in its town square. The Shepherd University Martinsburg Center and Main Street Martinsburg invite everyone to celebrate the coming of the new year in downtown Martinsburg from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31. This family-friendly event is designed so small children and families can experience the festivities of New Year’s Eve without staying up until midnight. The Apple Drop will include free donuts, music and giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.