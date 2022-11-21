The King Street Gallery at Montgomery College presents “Crosscurrents, an exhibition of works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele.”
Employing a broad range of media from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video, each artist presents works that address topics reflective of the complex relationship between humans and the natural world.
Barnes and Speicher-Willis have collaboratively produced a group of highly tactile, painterly works on cast concrete surfaces, impressions of natural forms and a nod to the nostalgia of the Arts and Crafts Movement.
Friebele presents a series of hybrid sculptural and photographic works that combine images of the Anacostia River embedded in resins and juxtaposed with soils, algae samples and other natural materials from the river.
The exhibition will run from Nov. 28 to Feb. 3. An artist talk will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 2. To attend the talk, visit montgomerycollege.edu/special-programs/ arts-institute/index.html.
