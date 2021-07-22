One would expect that a story told from the perspective of a robot would be dull and lifeless, but that is not so in Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun.” In fact, the book is often full of life and heartbreaking.
The story’s narrator, Klara, is a solar-powered android — or “AF,” for artificial friend — who is tasked with being a companion to a family.
We meet Klara in a retail shop for AFs. There, she and the other AFs eagerly wait to be picked by a child to be a new friend. She must compete with some of the newer models for the attention of the customers. A frail teenager named Josie is drawn to Klara and, after the approval of her stern mother, Josie is able to take Klara home.
At Klara’s new home, she dutifully, selflessly and often thanklessly attends to Josie. Klara observes how people behave and tries to make inferences into the workings of the human mind: “Perhaps all humans are lonely. At least potentially.”
Loneliness is a theme throughout “Klara and the Sun,” which is unsurprising, given the fact that the people in the book have to resort to purchasing robots to have some semblance of friendship. Klara is extremely sophisticated for AI, and for most readers, she will seem like just another human, albeit extremely altruistic. The tragedy of Klara is that she was built for a world that doesn’t deserve her. She doesn’t fit in, just like the people she has been tasked to serve.
The book is set in a dystopian United States in the near future, where most jobs have been automated out of existence. People have organized themselves into a caste system with those on top having been genetically modified, or “lifted.”
With growing inequality, gene editing on the horizon and more and more complicated technical devices to aid us in our daily lives, let’s hope the world of “Klara and the Sun” remains fiction.
