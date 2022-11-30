food-onwuachi

NEW YORK — As we sat in the subterranean food court of the New World Mall in Flushing, Kwame Onwuachi dug into a foam container of fish dumplings from a Chinese-Korean vendor. He had been searching for the delicacies for more than an hour in the Queens neighborhood that he used to roam as a teenager. I noticed the chef had no trouble handling the fat, slippery dumplings with his chopsticks, while my doughy mandu kept escaping the grasp of mine.

I paused for a closer look at Onwuachi’s technique. “Did you spear it? Is that how you get the mandu?” I asked him, couching my accusation that he was violating chopstick etiquette in a thick layer of Midwestern nice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription