New Spire Arts in downtown Frederick will present a series of distinct artists who bring thought provoking, dynamic and unique entertainment this fall.
Kyshona, an artist ignited by untold stories and the capacity of those stories to thread connection in every community, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at New Spire Stages. With the background of a licensed music therapist, the curiosity of a writer, the resolve of an activist and the voice of a singer, Kyshona blends roots, rock, R&B and folk and was voted Best Protest Album of 2020 by Nashville Scene.
