The Landless Theatre Company returns to New Spire Arts this fall with the productions of “Camelot” on Oct. 28 to 30 and “Laughter On The 23rd Floor” on Nov. 12 and 13. Both shows feature a mix of local and regional talent.
“After many years of being based in D.C., Landless is very excited to strengthen our presence in Frederick at New Spire Arts this year,” said producing artistic director Andrew Lloyd Baughman, who appears in “Camelot.” “While the Weinberg Center and New Spire Arts tend to focus on presenting artists and companies from out of town, our goal this year is to showcase some of the professional artists who live and work here in Frederick.”
Each production features a blend of regional and local artists. “Camelot” is helmed by local director Terri Magers and stars Kennedy Center and Wolf Trap regular Shaina Kuhn as Guinevere. The supporting cast includes appearances by Oakdale Middle School student William Warwick and Urbana Middle School student Ademide Akinsola.
Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is directed by Helen Hayes Award nominee Melissa Baughman and includes local actors Bob Causer, Rich Cole and frequent MET actor Matt Baughman as the bombastic Max Prince.
“Camelot” follows an idealistic King Arthur who hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of the Round Table. His ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young knight Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.
When the production premiered in D.C. last September, DC Theatre Arts wrote, “Landless Theatre’s compact ‘Camelot’ comes with big voices! A well-rounded cast of 10 talented actors delights the audience and honors most of the beloved characters and well-known songs.”
“Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is inspired by Neil Simon’s youthful experience as a staff writer on Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows.” This ensemble comedy features all the attendant comic drama as the harried writing staff frantically scrambles to top each other with gags while competing for the attention of star madman Max Prince. Laugh your pants off in the comedy writer’s room.
