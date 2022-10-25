The Landless Theatre Company returns to New Spire Arts this fall with the productions of “Camelot” on Oct. 28 to 30 and “Laughter On The 23rd Floor” on Nov. 12 and 13. Both shows feature a mix of local and regional talent.

“After many years of being based in D.C., Landless is very excited to strengthen our presence in Frederick at New Spire Arts this year,” said producing artistic director Andrew Lloyd Baughman, who appears in “Camelot.” “While the Weinberg Center and New Spire Arts tend to focus on presenting artists and companies from out of town, our goal this year is to showcase some of the professional artists who live and work here in Frederick.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription