While Broadway is focused on a Josh Groban helmed remount of Sondheim’s musical thriller masterpiece “Sweeney Todd,” a rarely seen, near mythic rock adaptation will emerge this month in Frederick. The Landless Theatre Company will open its 2023 season with its original “Sweeney Todd [Prog Metal Version]” at New Spire Arts on March 17 to 19, directed by Melissa Baughman with music direction by Charles W. Johnson.

In the infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up … and the carnage has only just begun.

