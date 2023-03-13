While Broadway is focused on a Josh Groban helmed remount of Sondheim’s musical thriller masterpiece “Sweeney Todd,” a rarely seen, near mythic rock adaptation will emerge this month in Frederick. The Landless Theatre Company will open its 2023 season with its original “Sweeney Todd [Prog Metal Version]” at New Spire Arts on March 17 to 19, directed by Melissa Baughman with music direction by Charles W. Johnson.
In the infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up … and the carnage has only just begun.
In 2014, the late Stephen Sondheim gave Landless Theatre Company exclusive permission to arrange the first and only metal orchestration of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” telling the New York Times via email, “Yes, I did indeed give them my O.K. … since I believe that what keeps theater alive is its openness to reinterpretation from generation to generation.”
Landless assembled an international band of arrangers and musicians to adapt the metal score that was eventually approved by Sondheim and produced at Warehouse Theater and Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C., in 2014. The production earned three Helen Hayes Award Nominations for outstanding musical, outstanding director and outstanding music director.
“After the success of ‘MetalSweeney’ in D.C., the project got a little sidelined, and we weren’t sure if we’d ever be able to take it to other cities,” said Melissa Baughman. “When we heard the news of Steve’s unfortunate passing in 2021, we thought that might be the end of it, but it turned out we had his blessing to continue and take our show on tour.”
Landless is thrilled to remount a long-anticipated East Coast concert tour of “Sweeney Todd [Prog Metal Version],” opening with this performance at Frederick’s New Spire Stages. The company is also recording an original cast album.
The remount puts the music front and center with the six-piece band onstage under the direction of Frederick theater veteran Charles W. Johnson.
Why prog-metal? Landless felt with its neoclassical vocal styles and complex meters, prog was the heavy-metal genre most naturally suited to the score.
“We’ve managed to preserve nearly every lyric and melody as originally written while ‘progging’ the orchestration,” said co-arranger Lance LaRue. “Sondheim fanatics will find it extremely familiar, while the prog-heads will feel right at home with the chunky seven-string guitar, double-kick drums and extended-range bass lines.”
The cast features a mix of experienced metal band frontpersons, classical vocalists and musical theater actors. Returning original cast members include Nina Osegueda as Mrs. Lovett, Rob Bradley as Pirelli and Landless artistic director Andrew Lloyd Baughman as Sweeney Todd. Newcomers include Jason Heintrich as Judge Turpin, Brad Van Grack as Beadle Bamford and Urbana Middle School student Ademide Akinsola as Tobias Ragg.
Subsequent productions in Landless Theatre’s 2023 season include “Footloose: The Musical” in May (a co-production with Frederick’s 24/7 Dance Studio), “Twelve Angry Jurors” in July and the original “Great Gatsby Musical” in November.
