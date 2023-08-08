padula-garden-scene.jpeg

This summer, Boyds artist Jeanean Songco Martin attended Art Center Padula in the small town of Padula, Italy. Built into steep hilltops, the region boasts centuries of religious history and abundant nature. Martin’s time there was a continuation of the rich, realistic landscapes she’s painted for decades.

Martin has worked in landscape and figurative art for more than 30 years. Since receiving her BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Martin’s work has appeared in a number of shows in Frederick and the surrounding area. She worked out of a studio at the Griffin Center and also helped to start NOMA Gallery in Frederick with other artists. Some know her locally as an impressive musician of traditional old-time music, who frequented venues and festivals. Martin has also taught extensively at colleges and arts centers and has led artist retreats and excursions.

Fredginrickey

Beautiful paintings of a beautiful country.

