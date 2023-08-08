This summer, Boyds artist Jeanean Songco Martin attended Art Center Padula in the small town of Padula, Italy. Built into steep hilltops, the region boasts centuries of religious history and abundant nature. Martin’s time there was a continuation of the rich, realistic landscapes she’s painted for decades.
Martin has worked in landscape and figurative art for more than 30 years. Since receiving her BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Martin’s work has appeared in a number of shows in Frederick and the surrounding area. She worked out of a studio at the Griffin Center and also helped to start NOMA Gallery in Frederick with other artists. Some know her locally as an impressive musician of traditional old-time music, who frequented venues and festivals. Martin has also taught extensively at colleges and arts centers and has led artist retreats and excursions.
Though she does work in the studio, she prefers to work outside.
“I started painting in the ’80s, before it was called plein air,” she said. “It was called working on location or working outside. Since then, it’s become popular and open to a greater variety of people.”
Martin has taught and practiced plein air painting across the country, as well as in Ireland, England, France and Germany. Her work showcases the beauty in each environment she visits, whether that means mountainous scenes or coastlines.
When Martin heard about the Padula residency, she jumped at the chance to apply. Art Center Padula is an initiative to revitalize the community and create job opportunities. By 2024, they plan to open an art school.
“It’s just in its second year, so I thought I had a good chance of getting in,” she said.
Her artist friend Christina Willey, with whom she’s taught workshops, also attended.
Martin spent two weeks traveling around Italy with her family before going to Padula. Located within a national park, Padula is a small hilltop village and home to a Carthusian monastery dating from 1306. Ruins of the ancient Roman settlement Cosilinum still lie on hilltops there.
“It was like stepping back in time, because of the architecture,” Martin recalled after returning home to Maryland after the trip. “The people there speak their own dialect, not even typical Italian. Many don’t speak English, but the shop owners do.”
While there, she made use of the striking architecture and used it as inspiration for paintings.
“Being around those homes carved into the mountains is so different. I don’t normally include a lot of architecture in my work, but I was inspired by these beautiful old buildings.”
Her plein-air work created there depicts the architecture, as well as the abundant plant life and natural features that surrounded her.
Like the architecture, the deep-rooted Catholicism of the area served as an inspiration. The monastery and church bells reminded Martin of Padula’s spiritual identity.
“While we were there, there was the feast day for St. Michael, their patron saint. The whole town came out and did a procession from the bottom of the mountain all the way up, carrying a huge statue,” she said, touched by their devotion.
Martin says the biggest challenge in plein-air painting is the ever-changing light. “When you’re outside, the light changes and after two or three hours, you have a whole different painting. You have to stop and set it aside.”
Light is a key component for landscape painters, especially those who paint in an impressionist style. The light is so important to Martin’s art that she remembers places by their quality of light.
“There really is a difference in light, no matter where you go. In Ireland, it’s usually overcast and gray, and you have these storms. I thought of Ireland when I was in Italy because it rained every single day. When we were down south on the Amalfi coast, it was warm and bright, but Padula is in the mountains and got very cold at night.”
Just as light sets one place apart from another, the skies, too, take Martin back to other places.
“The clouds in Padula were a lot like the ones in Ireland. They made me think of the big skies in New Mexico, too,” she said.
Martin plans to return to Padula next year. She’s excited about the money and opportunities that the art center contributes to the local economy, as well as the jobs it could create.
Back at home, Martin is returning to her paintings of the C&O Canal, a waterway she frequently walks for inspiration.
Her painting “Misty Afternoon at White’s Ferry” was selected for a juried show organized by the National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society, which will be held at the Principle Gallery in Alexandria, Virginia, with an opening reception on Aug. 11
Erin Lyndal Martin is a creative writer, arts journalist and visual artist. Learn more at erinlyndalmartin.com.
(1) comment
Beautiful paintings of a beautiful country.
