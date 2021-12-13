Totem Pole Playhouse in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre present Thunderbird Limited’s original adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” by Carl Schurr & Wil Love at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, this December.
The production will run with limited performances through Dec. 19.
Thirty actors, young and old, will grace the stage, playing myriad characters. The production is directed by Totem Pole’s new artistic director, David Hemsley Caldwell.
The show will be a family affair, with five sets of siblings joining each other on the stage.
Taking on the coveted role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Bill Eissler, and J. Edward Riggs will return as Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner. The three spirits taking Scrooge on his journey of redemption will be portrayed by Ruby Kauffman (The Ghost of Christmas Past), Thomas Trgovac (The Ghost of Christmas Present) and Luke Lyman (The Ghost of Christmas Future).
Providing a pre-show concert under the Majestic Marquis will be Bailey Hovermale, Luke Lyman, Elliott Wakefield and Gabrielle Wyant.
Shows are at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16, 18 and 19.
Ticket prices range from $32-$38 for adults and $20 for students age 18 or under.
Masks must be worn at all times at the Majestic Theater, regardless of vaccination status.
To purchase tickets, call the Majestic Theater Box Office at 717-337-8200, or go to gettysburgmajestic.org.
