TAG/The Artists Gallery offers its walls to the public with their August show, "Le Salon." The unjuried exhibit was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
“Le Salon” features 200 works by guest and member artists. The exhibit opens Aug. 6, with a reception on Aug. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy live music during this First Saturday event. Masks will be required at the opening.
A closing reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860 for more information.
