Best-selling guidebook author, popular public television host, and an outspoken activist, Rick Steves will kick off the 2022-23 Frederick Speaker Series at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in Frederick.
Steves encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. But above all else, he considers himself a teacher. He taught his first travel class at his college campus in the mid-1970s — and now, more than 40 years later, he still measures his success not by dollars earned but by trips impacted.
Steves is the founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Each year, the company contributes to a portfolio of climate-smart nonprofits, essentially paying a self-imposed carbon tax.
He also works closely with several advocacy groups and has been instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in states across the U.S.
Steves spends about four months a year in Europe, researching guidebooks, fine-tuning his tour program, filming his TV show and making new discoveries for travelers.
Tickets for his show in Frederick start at $30. and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors. A separately ticketed meet-and-greet reception will take place immediately following the event. All proceeds from the meet-and-greet reception benefit children’s programs at Frederick County Public Libraries.
