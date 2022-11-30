Artifact FCC
A part of what clay that was jewelry part of the exhibit items on display at FCC from the Biggs Ford Archaeological site.

If the opening reception turnout was any indication, Frederick residents are keen to learn more about a part of the county’s rich Native American history by taking advantage of the unique opportunity to visit the Biggs Ford Collection Exhibit, which is on display at the Frederick Community College Student Center, Room H-102, through Dec. 9.

The exhibit includes informational displays and objects from the Biggs Ford site, an archeological site that contains a large, well-preserved Native American village. The site is located in Frederick County near Glade Creek, a tributary of the Monocacy River. Artifacts found at the site date as far back as 11,000 years ago, though the main occupation of the site is believed to have been prior to and during the arrival of Europeans, from 1300 to 1600 AD.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

I went to elementary and high school with the Crum kids, used to ride my bike up to their farm all the time 60 years ago. They have a beautiful old stone farm house. I remember when Agnus came through in '72 the flooding from Glade Creek reached the second floor of their neighbor's house.

