Envision Frederick County will host Regenerative Afternoon in the Country from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the REED Center in Middletown, a research farm focused on ecologically beneficial agricultural systems.
Visitors can learn through tours about the research being conducted on the farm and relax while listening to music on the Middletown Valley overlook. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The REED Center has planted 1,750 trees and shrubs so far and 1,100 more will be planted in October towards the 660,000 trees and shrubs that will be planted in the next by the year 2025.
The day will include music and box lunches which are available for purchase from Veggie Annie, an Envision Preferred Business that supports environmental sustainability, including composting, recycling and a hierarchy of local and socially responsible sourcing.
For information, visit envisionfrederickcounty.org/calendar/envision-afternoon-in-the-country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.