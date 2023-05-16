Beginning in the 1890s, the mini-village of Braddock Heights, situated along the National Pike, boasted a large amusement park, dance hall, roller rink, theater, observation tower and swimming pool. Folks escaped the summer heat by spending a day at the park or weeks at Braddock’s luxury hotel or one of its spacious boarding houses.
Bob Savitt will give a talk about how quiet, picturesque Braddock Heights was once a bustling, “in” location for summer fun. Hear him May 19 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 134 S. Main St., Boonsboro.
Savitt is a graduate of Colgate University and completed his PhD at Georgetown University. He served at the Department of Defense and the State Department and as Legislative Director for a U.S. Senator. He currently serves on the boards of several local history organizations, including the National Road Heritage Foundation, and has authored three books on local history, written numerous articles and presented programs on a variety of subjects.
Doors open at 6:30, with the talk running from 7 to 8 p.m. Parking is in the lot behind the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.