sliding board at braddock heights.jpg

The sliding board at Braddock Heights.

 Courtesy photo

Beginning in the 1890s, the mini-village of Braddock Heights, situated along the National Pike, boasted a large amusement park, dance hall, roller rink, theater, observation tower and swimming pool. Folks escaped the summer heat by spending a day at the park or weeks at Braddock’s luxury hotel or one of its spacious boarding houses.

Bob Savitt will give a talk about how quiet, picturesque Braddock Heights was once a bustling, “in” location for summer fun. Hear him May 19 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 134 S. Main St., Boonsboro.

