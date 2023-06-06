It’s not unusual to see Frederick on a “best places to live” list. It’s especially not unusual to see one of those lists highlighting downtown’s historic preservation, restaurant community and lively festival scene.
A new book is shedding light on just how dramatically and recently this was not at all the case, as well as highlighting some of the people and organizations behind making it happen.
Author and journalist Kate McDermott wrote “From the Brink to Brilliant: The Revitalization of Downtown Frederick, Maryland” to tell the story of the decline of the downtown area in the 1970s and the efforts it took to bring it back.
Businessman and Frederick native Don Linton, who helped lead the charge to clean up the city and keep businesses open, funded the book.
The book, which was self-published in February through Amazon, has three sections: the city’s heyday in the 1950s through its decline in the ’70s; the flood of 1976 and acquired properties; and 1990 through today.
“Downtown was hot” in the 1960s, Linton said. “When the shopping centers came, it was a disaster.”
The popularity of shopping and dining outside of the city resulted in several vacancies and boarded-up buildings, continued Linton, adding that the city officials at the time did very little to help.
“It was the status quo,” McDermott said. “People got tired of waiting for city hall.”
The picture Linton painted included boarded stores, a polluted creek, department stores moving to malls and no Elks Club.
“You couldn’t even find a decent place to have lunch,” Linton said. “The place was a dump.”
The city formed a citizen group that used the city’s HUD funds to commission the study in 1971. The biggest takeaway of the study was that the city failed when it came to parking, and it needed a garage.
The East Church Street garage was built in 1975, but McDermott said one of the biggest initiatives happening even before that was cleaning up storefronts, which was done using a streetscape model from Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
“Whatever you do, don’t tear it down. Clean it up,” said Linton, who said property owners and merchants mostly paid for this on their own.
Although the city’s flood in 1976 is generally considered to be a huge precursor to downtown’s revitalization, in that it provided opportunities to acquire properties along Carroll Creek at a discount, but revitalization was well underway before the flood, McDermott said. Writing the book taught McDermott more about the role and passion of volunteers.
She said it’s also important to recognize the area’s Civil War ties as an economic tourism driver that continues today.
Kara Norman, the executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said it surprised her to learn the full extent of the city’s downturn in the 1970s.
“At 5 o’clock, there was nothing to do. It’s hard for people to imagine that today,” she said.
Norman said she’s personally never been a believer in a “silver bullet” for economic turnaround and that it’s much more about committed people and organizations. It’s a huge risk to start a small business in a Main Street area and requires a lot of perseverance, she said.
“These aren’t places you can experience anywhere else,” she said.
Norman’s current vision for the city includes better sidewalks and improved streetscapes. She wants Frederick to remain an area that has “a place for everyone,” even in times of inflation, such as free festivals and different price points and opportunities for young entrepreneurs, as well as established businesses. Upcoming festivals will highlight the area’s diversity, including LGBTQ Pride, Black Frederick and Hispanic heritage, she said.
Both Linton and McDermott said they would love to see a hotel and conference center in the city, and Linton said he wishes there was more consideration to the economic return from a project of this magnitude.
He said whenever he’s downtown, he can tell the area has become a huge destination for visitors and tourists, all of whom seem happy to be there. “It’s a nice place to be,” he said.
Laura Dukes has written for The Frederick News-Post since 2013 as both a freelancer and staff writer. She lives in the Ballenger Creek area with her husband, son and twin daughters.
