Frederick welcomes another icon of ’70s classic rock to the Weinberg Center when Three Dog Night visits at 6 p.m. April 16. Along with recent visits from Gordon Lightfoot, The Temptations, Spinners and America, an evening of music from Three Dog Night promises to take us aging baby boomers back to our teens and 20s.

Thinking back to the 1970s, it seems that Three Dog Night was always on the radio. Their music didn’t have the hard-diving focus of other rock bands at the time, like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Black Sabbath or even Kiss. And they didn’t have the thoughtful lyrics and musicality of The Eagles, The Who, Chicago or Queen. They fit somewhere in the pleasant middle with other pop-oriented bands like The Guess Who and The Doobie Brothers.

