Frederick welcomes another icon of ’70s classic rock to the Weinberg Center when Three Dog Night visits at 6 p.m. April 16. Along with recent visits from Gordon Lightfoot, The Temptations, Spinners and America, an evening of music from Three Dog Night promises to take us aging baby boomers back to our teens and 20s.
Thinking back to the 1970s, it seems that Three Dog Night was always on the radio. Their music didn’t have the hard-diving focus of other rock bands at the time, like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Black Sabbath or even Kiss. And they didn’t have the thoughtful lyrics and musicality of The Eagles, The Who, Chicago or Queen. They fit somewhere in the pleasant middle with other pop-oriented bands like The Guess Who and The Doobie Brothers.
They were certainly commercially successful. From 1969 to 1974, they racked up 21 Billboard Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 songs. No other group was as successful during that span. If you came of age in the ’70s and listened to the radio at all, chances are very good you will recognize most of Three Dog Night’s hits. Their three No. 1 songs were “Mama Told Me Not to Come” (1970), “Joy to the World” (1971) and “Black and White” (1972).
“Mama Told Me Not to Come” tells the funny story of the strangest party “there could ever be.” “Joy to the World” is a simple song espousing the pure joy of being alive. It is known for its opening line: “Jeremiah was a bullfrog.” “Black and White” is a socially responsible song celebrating the end of racial segregation in schools.
Other top hits include my personal favorite, “Shambala” (No. 3 in 1973), which uses a solid groove to tell the story of a mystical place where love and kindness abound. Others are “The Show Must Go On” (No. 3 in 1974), “An Old Fashioned Love Song” (No. 4 in 1971), “Easy to be Hard” (No. 4 in 1969), “One” (No. 5 in 1969), “Never Been to Spain” (No. 5 in 1971), “Liar” (No. 7 in 1971) and “Eli’s Coming” (No. 10 in 1969).
One of the main appeals of Three Dog Night is that each of their songs sound so different. This is because, like the Beatles before them, they decided to feature all three lead singers pretty much equally among their songs. Lead singers (and also the band cofounders) Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells had three very distinct voices and singing styles. Today, only Hutton remains. In 1985, Negron suffered a relapse into drug addiction and was fired from the group. Wells died in 2015 at age 74.
Unlike most of the rock bands of the ’70s, Three Dog Night did not write their own songs. They left that work to others — which was not unusual in the music business prior to the arrival of the Beatles in the ’60s. Instead, Three Dog Night became masters at choosing songs that were right for them and commercially appealing. They were responsible for introducing the world to many up-and-coming songwriters that are well-known today: Randy Newman (“Mama Told Me Not to Come”), Paul Williams (“An Old Fashioned Love Song”) and Hoyt Axton (“Joy to the World,” “Never Been to Spain”).
There has always been some controversy on what Three Dog Night’s name actually means. Some believe Hutton’s girlfriend suggested the name after reading about aboriginal Australians who, on particularly cold nights, slept with three dogs to keep warm, instead of one or two. An arranger at Warner Bros. disputes this and says he came up with the name. Either way, the phrase has become part of the American lexicon to describe an especially cold night.
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.