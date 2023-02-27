Legendary filmmaker John Waters will headline the annual Ocean City Film Festival on March 2 to 5, when venues will screen 70 independent films from around the world. Waters will give a live performance on March 4 at The Ballroom at Ocean Downs Casino. The spoken-word show, titled “The End of the World,” will be the first time the artist has performed around Ocean City.
His all-new, fast-moving, comic monologue about today’s despair and diseases, desires and desperation breaks through with an optimism that welcomes all audiences — and includes his memories of Ocean City over the years.
“One summer when I was an angry teenager, I lived under the Boardwalk at Ninth Street in Ocean City and dreamed of making weird films,” Waters said. “Now I’m coming back, and, hey, I did just that. You can, too! That is what film festivals are all about — inspiring creative lunacy.”
Waters’ performance will begin at 8 p.m. inside the intimate venue in Berlin. General admission tickets are limited, with a small number of VIP tickets to meet Waters after the show available on a first come, first served basis.
The festival will premier two films with local interest. “Hedgehog” was produced by Dave Messick of Unscene Productions and filmed at Mariner’s Country Down in Berlin. “Biggest Little Farm: The Return” is a 30-minute documentary directed by Ocean City native John Chester as a follow-up to his award-winning feature film.
The festival will showcase independent films in multiple genres at iconic Ocean City venues including Morley Hall at Seacrets, Flagship Cinemas in West OC, Fox Gold Coast Theater, Nick’s, Ocean Downs Casino and the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Themes of packaged film showcases include Maritime Life; Veterans; Dark & Mysterious; Between Worlds; Resilient Women; Family Dynamics; Sex, Love, Romance & Intimacy; Perseverance; Outsiders; Comedy, and Hassle Us — We’re Local.
The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.
