Legendary filmmaker John Waters will headline the annual Ocean City Film Festival on March 2 to 5, when venues will screen 70 independent films from around the world. Waters will give a live performance on March 4 at The Ballroom at Ocean Downs Casino. The spoken-word show, titled “The End of the World,” will be the first time the artist has performed around Ocean City.

His all-new, fast-moving, comic monologue about today’s despair and diseases, desires and desperation breaks through with an optimism that welcomes all audiences — and includes his memories of Ocean City over the years.

