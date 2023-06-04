The Muse and artists Whitney Dahlberg and Courtney Prahl are launching the 12th annual Lend a Hand Art Auction. This year, they have chosen The Frederick Center as the beneficiary.
The Frederick Center’s mission is to support and advocate for LGBTQ community members and their families. Incorporated in 2013, The Frederick Center hosts Frederick’s annual Pride celebration and offers a variety of support groups and educational resources aimed at providing advocacy and opportunity for our LGBTQ community.
The 2023 theme is “Adding Color to The World.” Lend a Hand by creating a piece of art inspired by color. The Muse will have a selection of paint sample strips. When you pick up your canvas, you’ll select your color strip. Use your color as inspiration for your artwork contribution.
People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate, and all mediums are accepted. Art will be auctioned off in the fall with all sales going to the charity. The closing date of the auction will be during First Saturday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7.
A $20 nonrefundable entry fee includes the canvas and goes directly to The Frederick Center.
All pieces must be delivered to The Muse, 19 N. Market St., no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
By submitting your work to The Muse, you are agreeing to allow The Muse to take full ownership over the piece until the time of sale. That includes the allowance of use for marketing purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.