Lend a Hand: I Believe in Me
Artists young and old, hobbyists and professionals, have come together in an effort to benefit local nonprofit I Believe in Me, Inc. for the 11th annual Lend A Hand community art auction.
Lend a Hand was started by artists Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg and is supported by the partnership of The Muse, a downtown Frederick shop that specializes in handmade goods by local artists.
“We are frequently participating in various charity events, and I really wanted to create one that inspired the community through art,” Dahlberg said.
“This event really gave participants a feeling that they actively did something and were directly linked to the charity,” Prahl added.
Lend a Hand is a unique event that combines community participation with charitable giving.
Each year, Lend a Hand starts with a call for art, in which community members are invited to purchase a canvas to use to create a work of art for the auction. All the completed canvases are then returned to The Muse, where they are exhibited throughout September as a silent auction.
This year, more than 70 canvases were sold. Finished canvases have been returned as artworks in a wide variety of mediums, including paint, collage and fabric.
This year’s added challenge was that the art all had a general theme of “I Believe in Me,” inspired by I Believe in Me’s mission of mentorship to create future community leaders. Participants were encouraged to create art based on whom or what inspires them to believe in themselves.
All money raised from both canvas sales and auction proceeds will go directly to I Believe in Me. I Believe in Me’s mission is to impact the growth and development of young people from the ages of 6 to 16. Functioning as an after school program, the organization offers academic support, mentorship, community outreach and character development, all with the goal of creating impactful future community leaders. Founded in 2016 by Aje Hill, I Believe in Me hopes to help its kids create pathways to a successful future.
The artworks will be on display at The Muse at 19 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick through Oct. 1.
All of the pieces are available for bidding during a silent auction that runs all month-long and concludes at 9 p.m. Oct. 1, during First Saturday. Stop by The Muse to view the exhibit in person, or visit auctria.events/lendahand2022 to view and bid online.
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
