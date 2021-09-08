Here’s your chance to support a great cause while taking home an original piece of art.
Artists young and old, hobbyists and professionals have come together in an effort to benefit local nonprofit City Youth Matrix for the 10th annual Lend A Hand community art auction.
Lend a Hand was started by artists Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg and is supported by the partnership of The Muse, a downtown Frederick shop which specializes in handmade goods by local artists.
“We are frequently participating in various charity events, and I really wanted to create one that inspired the community through art,” Dahlberg said.
“This event really gave participants a feeling that they actively did something and were directly linked to the charity,” Prahl added.
Lend a Hand is a unique event that combines community participation with charitable giving. Each year, Lend a Hand starts with a call for art, in which community members are invited to purchase a canvas to use to create a work of art for the auction. All the completed canvases are then returned to The Muse, where they are exhibited throughout the month of September as a silent auction. This year, over 120 canvases were sold. Finished canvases have been returned as artworks in a wide variety of mediums, including paint, collage and fabric! This year’s added challenge was that the art all had a general theme of “Buckets of Hope”, which was inspired by City Youth Matrix’s program of the same name. Participants were encouraged to create art based on the community’s hopes for 2021.
“With 2020 being a year of stress and, for many, hopelessness, we really wanted to steer this year’s event in a more positive direction and create artwork that uplifts the community,” said Muse owner Sumner Crenshaw. “Just as City Youth Matrix sees the hope in all kids, we wanted to see the hope of a bright new year.”
All money raised from both canvas sales and auction proceeds will go directly to City Youth Matrix.
Founded by teacher Aaron Vetter, City Youth Matrix’s mission is to help families with limited resources access a diverse spectrum of extracurricular activities that provide enrichment experiences for their children. By eliminating common obstacles, such as financial, transportation and cultural barriers, City Youth Matrix provides families with the tools needed to create a brighter future for their kids.
The pieces are on display at The Muse, 19 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick, through Oct. 2. All of the pieces are available for bidding during a silent auction. Bidding began Sept. 7 and concludes at 9 p.m. on First Saturday, Oct. 2, during a closing party, where many of the artists will be onsite.
Swing by the downtown boutique to view the exhibit in person, or visit auctria.events/lendahand2021 to view and bid online.
