Cliff Cumber

Baltimore-based comic writer and artist Rafer Roberts sent me a note last week, asking if he’d mentioned his latest project coming up with comics publishing giant Dark Horse in June, “The Rock Gods of Jackson, Tennessee.”

He had not. But Roberts is a hell of a writer and artist, not to mention a good guy, so you can bet I jumped at the chance to talk to him, as well as co-creator and artist on the project, Chicago-based Mike Norton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription