Baltimore-based comic writer and artist Rafer Roberts sent me a note last week, asking if he’d mentioned his latest project coming up with comics publishing giant Dark Horse in June, “The Rock Gods of Jackson, Tennessee.”
He had not. But Roberts is a hell of a writer and artist, not to mention a good guy, so you can bet I jumped at the chance to talk to him, as well as co-creator and artist on the project, Chicago-based Mike Norton.
Ostensibly a coming-of-age tale, “Rock Gods” is about four nerds and high school nobodies who have a shot as the opening band for a washed-up rock star. The problem? They have only one week to rehearse, inter-member tension, school … and a horde of mutated monsters to defeat. “Rock Gods” will be published by Dark Horse Comics and released June 6.
The book is set in the 1980s, so if you’re getting vibes of “Stranger Things” crashing into “Metal Lords,” you’re not far off.
The idea originated with Norton, a conglomeration of influences and experiences that he had originally planned as a serious autobiography of sorts, except, “I just didn’t have it in me to be serious.” So, he handed the project to Roberts, a past collaborator, and “Rock Gods” was born.
The book takes place in Norton’s former hometown of Jackson and is based on his school experiences and personalities he encountered. And the core of the book — and what makes a it good story, in my opinion — are the relationships and travails of the four young men and their friends. It’s not super gory and is a good tale for young adults.
With about two decades in the comics industry, “it was about time to do an original graphic novel [again]. I haven’t done one since the ‘90s or early 2000s,” Norton said. The book is Roberts’ first fully conceived, one-shot graphic novel, “definitely the most I’ve written all at once.” (Those who know Roberts’ work will be aware of his magnum opus, four-volume “Plastic Farm,” which was initially serialized during publication and was “made up as I went along.”)
“Rock Gods” is a weighty tale, coming in at more than 200 pages, and there won’t be a sequel, Norton says.
GET UP TO SPEED … WHO ARE THESE GUYS?
Rafer Roberts (writer/co-creator): Baltimore-based writer and co-creator of “Modern Fantasy” (with Kristen Gudsnuk) and “Grumble” (with Norton). He’s worked for Dark Horse, Image, Aftershock, Oni, and on two Harvey-nominated titles for Valiant. Find him @plasticfarm on Twitter and Instagram.
Mike Norton (artist/co-creator): Eisner-and Harvey-winning creator of the webcomic “Battlepug” and the co-creator and artist of “Grumble and Revival.” He has worked for pretty much every comic company out there, drawing comics from Superman to Deadpool to Hellboy. Find him @themikenorton on Twitter and @miketron2000 on Instagram.
I should also note that Allen Passalaqua handles colors and Crank! lettering.
COMING UP … FREE COMIC BOOK DAY
Possibly my favorite day of the year, as it does what says on the tin: get you into a comic book store and get you free comics. Yes, Free Comic Book Day is coming up on May 6, an annual event where participating comic book stores give away free comics, celebrate the art of comic books, and encourage new and longtime fans to explore the world of comics.
My favorite local comic store, Beyond Comics, will be taking part, natch, and hosting iconic regional creators Marc Hempel (an artist on “Sandman” and “Mad Magazine”), Mark Wheatley (he’s done way to much for me to detail here) and Terry Flippo (longtime creator and self-publisher).
FCBD will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 at Beyond Comics, 5632 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. Bring nonperishable food items to donate, and the good people of Beyond Comics may throw in some extra freebies.
BOOK CLUB … I’m currently reading my way through the entire 2022 Image Comics catalog (don’t ask ... Why do I do this to myself?), and I can only add to the critical cheering for Daniel Warren Johnson’s “Do A Powerbomb.” I never thought I’d find a comic about entertainment wrestling compelling, but here we are. I believe DAP has just been released as a trade paperback. Do yourself a favor and grab a copy.
Have a recommendation? I’m all ears. Shoot me a note at cgcumber@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter or (god help me) TikTok, where you can find me @cgcumber.
