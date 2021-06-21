SKYE FALLING by Mia McKenzie
Skye is proudly single and a bit of a nomad, avoiding serious relationships and their consequences. One day, though, she's confronted by a 12-year-old girl who announces she's Skye's daughter, the result of Skye selling her eggs when she was in her 20s and broke. Skye has to figure out what kind of relationship she wants with her “egg," and on top of that, realizes her daughter’s aunt is the same woman she tried to pick up the other day. Author Torrey Peters says Mia McKenzie is a writer “who can move from heartbreak to laughter in a single paragraph. I looked up from its pages to a world charged with new potential.”
FUTURE FEELING by Joss Lake
In this speculative fiction novel, Penfield, a trans guy in his 20s, is doing OK, making his way in New York. But he's obsessed with Aiden, a trans influencer who seems to have his whole life together and perfect lighting in every photo. So Pen does what any of us would do if we had a hacker and a witch for roommates: He hexes Aiden. Instead of cursing the influencer he loves/loathes, Pen accidentally hexes another trans man, an innocent internet bystander named Blithe. To atone for his mistake, Pen is charged by the Rhiz (a mysterious global collective dedicated to fostering queer and trans abundance) to team up with Aiden, road trip out west, and bring Blithe back from the brink of nihilism.
THE CHOSEN AND THE BEAUTIFUL by Nghi Vo
“The Chosen and the Beautiful” is a fantastical, queer retelling of “The Great Gatsby” from the perspective of Jordan Baker — Vietnamese adoptee, pro golfer and magician. Like the original, this novel is set in the 1920s and features raging parties at Jay’s estate. Vo intersperses elements of magical realism, a rich context for Daisy and Jordan’s long-lasting friendship, and a love quadrangle with Jordan/Nick/Gatsby/Daisy. It’s an engaging, singular perspective on the allure of the American dream and a great entry point for folks new to the fantasy genre.
SHE DRIVES ME CRAZY by Kelly Quindlen
I first heard buzz about this YA rom-com on TikTok, and wow, it lived up to the hype. It’s an enemies-to-lovers story with a fender-bender meet-cute. When Scottie and Irene agree to start fake-dating, they swear there’s no possible way they’d catch feelings. Holding hands in the hallway? Driving to school together? It’s just a facade: Scottie needs Irene’s help to make her ex-girlfriend jealous, and Irene’ll play along to pay off the damages to Scottie’s car. Sure, the two girls loathe each other, but after this, they never have to spend time together again. But this is a rom-com, and their foolproof plans starts to crumble once Scottie and Irene start to actually get to know each other.
Em Perper is lead bookseller at Curious Iguana, where these books are available. Follow the bookstore on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, @curiousiguana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.